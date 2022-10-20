CM Stalin announces funds to improve infra in govt. schools, buy new buses 

He says 6,000 classrooms for panchayat union primary and middle schools will be constructed at ₹800 crore; 1,200 classrooms will be built at ₹250 crore for High and Higher Secondary schools

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday made major announcements, allocating funds for improving infrastructure in government schools, laying roads in Chennai and purchasing buses for the State Transport Corporation.

He said in the Legislative Assembly that in last two years, 15 lakh more students had joined government schools because of the improvement in the quality of education.

“In the current year, 6,000 classrooms for panchayat union primary and middle schools would be constructed at a cost of ₹800 crore. High and Higher Secondary schools would get 1,200 classrooms at a cost of ₹250 crore,” he said.

The government had already announced ₹12,300 crore for improving infrastructure in schools under the Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme. It includes construction of 26,000 new classrooms and 1,500 km compound walls. Works are being implemented at a cost of ₹450 crore.

The Chief Minister said ₹115 crore had been allotted in addition to the ₹115 crore that is already used for the maintenance of schools.

Bad roads

Pointing out that roads in Tamil Nadu were in bad shape as they were subjected to digging for building storm-water drains and laying drinking water pipes, he said ₹2,200 crore would be allotted from the Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Fund for improvement of 4,600 km of roads. Also, 16,390 km of roads would be improved at a cost of ₹7,388 crore and the fund would come from Singara Chennai 2.0, Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, Nabard Bank and grants, as recommended by the State Finance Commission.

Mr. Stalin also said his government had decided to buy more buses for the State Transport Corporation as the number of passengers had increased by 1.70 crore from a mere 70 lakh during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government would purchase 1,000 buses at a cost of ₹500 crore and repair 1,000 buses with good chassis. Moreover, the government would buy 2,213 diesel buses and 500 electric buses through German KfW Development Bank. “The new buses will secure Tamil Nadu a pre-eminent place in bus services in the country,” he said,

Explaining that 44 lakh women benefited from free bus service, he said 7,105 buses were being operated for the purpose. “It has benefited working women, women involved in small trades. The free bus services have helped the women save ₹2,000 crore. But the government does not see it as a loss. It is a scheme to improve the lot of women,” he said.