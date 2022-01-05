Tamil Nadu

CM springs a surprise, distributes masks to commuters in Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributing masks to the public in Chennai on Tuesday.  

Commuters on Anna Salai were in for a surprise on Tuesday morning, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin personally handed over face masks to them and highlighted the need for wearing masks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister’s convoy initially halted at the bus stop near Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital on Omandurar Government Estate. Mr. Stalin got down from his vehicle and distributed face masks to a few people.

He later distributed masks in areas near the Cosmopolitan Club; the Anna Salai - Ethiraj Salai junction near Spencer Plaza; Thousand Lights; Chepauk; Siddhi Vinayagar Koil Street in Teynampet; areas near the traffic signal on Eldams Road; and the bus stop near S.I.E.T. College.

Some members of the public exchanged belated New Year greetings with the Chief Minister. Some said they were cooperating with all the containment measures being taken by the government.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 12:20:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-springs-a-surprise-distributes-masks-to-commuters-in-chennai/article38120641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY