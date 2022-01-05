CM springs a surprise, distributes masks to commuters in Chennai

He highlights importance of masks in curbing COVID spread

Commuters on Anna Salai were in for a surprise on Tuesday morning, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin personally handed over face masks to them and highlighted the need for wearing masks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister’s convoy initially halted at the bus stop near Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital on Omandurar Government Estate. Mr. Stalin got down from his vehicle and distributed face masks to a few people.

He later distributed masks in areas near the Cosmopolitan Club; the Anna Salai - Ethiraj Salai junction near Spencer Plaza; Thousand Lights; Chepauk; Siddhi Vinayagar Koil Street in Teynampet; areas near the traffic signal on Eldams Road; and the bus stop near S.I.E.T. College.

Some members of the public exchanged belated New Year greetings with the Chief Minister. Some said they were cooperating with all the containment measures being taken by the government.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.