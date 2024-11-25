 />

Stalin’s comments on Ramadoss: CM should respect views of political leaders, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Updated - November 25, 2024 05:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilisai Soundararajan. File

Tamilisai Soundararajan. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should respect the views expressed by leaders of other political parties.

She was responding to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s remark that Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss does not have any other job and will keep issuing some statement or the other every other day. There is no necessity for us to answer them.

In a social media post, Ms. Soundararajan questioned whether the views expressed by Mr. Stalin when he was Leader of Opposition was done because he did not have any work.

“Don’t be arrogant just because you are in power,” she said.

Ms. Soundararajan said views expressed by a senior leader like Ramadoss should be taken as guidance and not criticism.

Published - November 25, 2024 05:46 pm IST

