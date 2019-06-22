CM should have gone to Kerala to get water, says Alagiri

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should have met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and sought water, instead of saying that he will write to him, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri said on Friday.

“It is a crime to write a letter and ask for water at this stage. He should have gone to Kerala and got that 20 lakh litres of water offered by our neighbour,” he contended.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Mr. Alagiri said this showed the incompetence of the Tamil Nadu government. “We have not seen such a drought in the last 100 years,” he said and added that the government had failed to desilt lakes and ponds in the State.

“The government should have desilted the 41,000 lakes in the State. Even if they had desilted by one metre, there would not have been any crisis. But even now, no action is being taken to desilt the lakes. This government is not worried about the people of the State,” Mr. Alagiri said.

The TNCC chief said the party was holding discussions with its top brass, district presidents and officials to plan for local body polls. “We will contest as part of the alliance only, which is a victorious alliance,” he said.

Earlier, the party passed four resolutions, the primary one requesting Congress President Rahul Gandhi to stay on.

Resolutions passed

The meeting condemned the Centre’s ‘attempts to impose Hindi’ through the draft education policy on States that did not speak Hindi.

“This meeting considers the Centre’s change in stance that students can choose any language as the third language still as an attempt to impose Hindi and we condemn this,” the resolution said.

The resolution also demanded the resignation of Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani for the severe water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

The party said it would work to ensure that the party opposed the BJPs attempts at playing religious politics.