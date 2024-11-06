ADVERTISEMENT

CM should form a commission to study SC internal reservations: D. Ravikumar

Published - November 06, 2024 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

He says the ‘statistical evidence’ had shown the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing State governments to sub-categorise SC list was a ‘significant mistake’

The Hindu Bureau

VCK general secretary D. Ravikumar on Tuesday cited a data-based analytical report published in The Hindu on sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Caste (SC) list to demand setting up of a commission to study the internal reservation currently in effect in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on social media, Mr. Ravikumar said the ‘statistical evidence’ had shown the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing State governments to sub-categorise SC list was a ‘significant mistake’.

“It has been found that there is no large disparity in educational levels between Adi Dravidars, Devendrakula Vellalars, and other SC communities such as Arundhatiyars in Tamil Nadu. Regarding property ownership, communities such as Arundhathiyars have been found to possess more assets than Adi Dravidars and Devendrakula Vellalars. Income-wise, it has also been observed that Arundhathiyars and other communities are earning more than Adi Dravidars and Devendrakula Vellalars. Additionally, the poverty rate is higher among Adi Dravidars and Devendrakula Vellalars than among other SC communities,” he said. 

Mr. Ravikumar urged the Chief Minister to establish a new commission to identify necessary changes in the internal reservation currently in practice in Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US