GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM should form a commission to study SC internal reservations: D. Ravikumar

He says the ‘statistical evidence’ had shown the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing State governments to sub-categorise SC list was a ‘significant mistake’

Published - November 06, 2024 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VCK general secretary D. Ravikumar on Tuesday cited a data-based analytical report published in The Hindu on sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Caste (SC) list to demand setting up of a commission to study the internal reservation currently in effect in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Ravikumar said the ‘statistical evidence’ had shown the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing State governments to sub-categorise SC list was a ‘significant mistake’.

“It has been found that there is no large disparity in educational levels between Adi Dravidars, Devendrakula Vellalars, and other SC communities such as Arundhatiyars in Tamil Nadu. Regarding property ownership, communities such as Arundhathiyars have been found to possess more assets than Adi Dravidars and Devendrakula Vellalars. Income-wise, it has also been observed that Arundhathiyars and other communities are earning more than Adi Dravidars and Devendrakula Vellalars. Additionally, the poverty rate is higher among Adi Dravidars and Devendrakula Vellalars than among other SC communities,” he said. 

Mr. Ravikumar urged the Chief Minister to establish a new commission to identify necessary changes in the internal reservation currently in practice in Tamil Nadu.

Published - November 06, 2024 01:17 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.