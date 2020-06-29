CM shirking responsibility in Sattankulam custodial deaths case: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan. File photo

The accused should be charged under IPC Section 302, says MNM founder

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday slammed the State government for transferring the probe into the alleged custodial deaths of P. Jayaraj and his son Benicks in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In a social media, Mr. Haasan said that the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was shirking his responsibility by transferring the case to the CBI.

“The accused should be charged under IPC Section 302. They should be handed over to the investigation department,” said Mr. Haasan.

Mr. Haasan further said the State government must provide justice in this incident. “They shouldn’t think that people will forget this incident if they transfer the case to the CBI,” he said.

He said justice delayed is justice denied.