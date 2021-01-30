CM seeks release of Rajiv case convicts

Edappadi K. Palaniswami hands over a letter to Governor Purohit

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the Raj Bhavan on Friday and submitted a representation seeking the release of all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Speaking to reporters, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, who accompanied the Chief Minister, said Mr. Palaniswami handed over a representation to the Governor requesting him to take a favourable decision on the issue. “The Chief Minister said it was the collective sentiment of the people of Tamil Nadu to release them,” Mr. Jayakumar added. On behalf of the State government and on behalf of the AIADMK, the request was reiterated, he said.

“The Governor listened to the Chief Minister, read through the representation and said he would take an appropriate decision,” he added. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Secretaries to the Chief Minister were also present. The meeting comes a few days ahead of the Assembly session, which is scheduled to begin on February 2 with the Governor's address.