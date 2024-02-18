ADVERTISEMENT

CM seeks PM’s intervention over arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka

February 18, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday reiterated his call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to ensure the release and repatriation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu who had been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“It is crucial to prioritise this matter and take decisive action to safeguard the interests of our fishermen, for they are not only Tamils but also proud Indians,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

Reposting a media report on protests against the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Stalin said that their continued detention was deeply concerning, and pointed out that there had been a sharp rise in arrests over the past two months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is more alarming is the unjust branding of three fishermen as habitual offenders, leading to their prolonged detention. This situation not only threatens the livelihood of our fishermen, but also puts their hard-earned savings at risk as their boats are nationalised by the Sri Lankan government,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US