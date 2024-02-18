CM seeks PM’s intervention over arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka

February 18, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday reiterated his call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to ensure the release and repatriation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu who had been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“It is crucial to prioritise this matter and take decisive action to safeguard the interests of our fishermen, for they are not only Tamils but also proud Indians,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

Reposting a media report on protests against the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Stalin said that their continued detention was deeply concerning, and pointed out that there had been a sharp rise in arrests over the past two months.

“What is more alarming is the unjust branding of three fishermen as habitual offenders, leading to their prolonged detention. This situation not only threatens the livelihood of our fishermen, but also puts their hard-earned savings at risk as their boats are nationalised by the Sri Lankan government,” he said.

