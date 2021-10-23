CM seeks more fertilizers from Centre

Stalin asks Union Minister to instruct officials to ensure timely supply of urea

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to instruct officials to ensure the timely supply of urea, as per the supply plan, to benefit farmers. Mr. Stalin also requested the supply of an additional 25,000 MT of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertiliser and 10,000 MT of MOP (Muriate of Potassium) to meet their increasing demand.

In his communication to the Union Minister, Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu had been allocated a reduced supply plan of fertilizers for October, a lot lesser than the requirement of urea and DAP. While the requirement of urea for October was 1,66,700 lakh MT, the supply plan of the Union government for the month was 1,43,500 lakh MT, and the supply made was 61,384 lakh MT.

As for DAP, the requirement for the month was 45,150 lakh MT but the supply plan of the Union government was 4,480 lakh MT and the supply made was only 10,601 lakh MT.

The requirement of MOP was 31,750 lakh MT and the supply plan of the Centre was 8,140 lakh MT. The supply made during the month was 10,250 lakh MT, Mr. Stalin pointed out.

“I wish to inform you that samba [rabi] season is very important to Tamil Nadu. This year, the State government aims to achieve the production of 125 lakh MT of food grains, with clear strategies for increasing the area under rice, millets and pulses. Any shortfall in the supply of urea and DAP will drastically affect crop yield, and in turn, the income of the farmers,” the Chief Minister said.

The southwest monsoon continues to bring rain in the State and the northeast monsoon is likely to commence from October 26, auguring the bright prospects for the samba season, he said, adding: “Hence, the demand for all fertilizers, particularly urea, has increased.”

Though the Union government accorded a supply plan of 4.91 lakh MT of urea from April to September, fertilizer companies have so far supplied just 3.85 lakh MT, he said.