CM seeks monthly update from Collectors on schemes

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has directed District Collectors to send a status report on the implementation of various welfare schemes in their respective districts after site inspections, every month.

He has also advised them to make all efforts to save every single drop of water, in view of the shortage being faced in various parts of the State.

Range of schemes

Chairing the first meeting of District Collectors from across the State, attended by Ministers and senior officials, Mr. Palaniswami sought reports from the Collectors on the implementation of kudimaramathu, rainwater harvesting, construction of green houses, public distribution system and the nutritious meals scheme, among others.

Reports from the Collectors should also cover the implementation of services at anganwadis, drinking water supply, maintenance of streetlights, distribution of patta to the landless, support to Adi Dravidars, implementation of the ban on disposable plastic and admission of students in government schools, among other things.

“There is a shortage of drinking water in several parts of the State, in view of the failing monsoon. I launched the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Augmentation Mission only based on this situation. Not even a single drop of water should be wasted and water resources should be protected and should be free from encroachments,” Mr. Palaniswami was quoted as saying in the meeting.

The Chief Minister also said the district administration served as the face of the State government in the respective districts, and only if they served as the eyes and arms of the government, various schemes would reach the general public.

Second meeting soon

Besides Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and senior Ministers and officials, Collectors from Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts attended the meeting.

The second such meeting of Collectors from the remaining districts is scheduled in the Secretariat on Friday.

Since the model code of conduct (MCC) is in place in Vellore district, that went to polls on August 5, the Vellore Collector will not be part of the meeting.