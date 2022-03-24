CM reviews stormwater drain work

Asks officials to complete the project before monsoon

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the site of stormwater drain project near G.K. Moopanar bridge and at C.V. Raman Salai in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inspected the ongoing stormwater drain work on C.V. Raman Road and Cenotaph Road in the Teynampet zone of Greater Chennai Corporation.

These areas were among the worst affected during the rains last year.

The GCC has taken up stormwater drain project at a total cost of around ₹300 crore in flood-prone areas in the city such as Seethammal Colony, Bazullah Road, and Rangarajapuram.

Design validated

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the design of the stormwater drain in these areas was executed after validation by IIT-Madras.

Mr. Bedi said the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that these projects were completed before the onset of the monsoon this year.

This is the second time in the last fortnight that the Chief Minster has inspected the stormwater drain construction work in the city.

Apart from the projects in the core city areas, more than ₹3,000 crore worth stormwater drainage projects were under implementation in the periphery areas of the city.