Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday chaired a meeting of senior bureaucrats and police officials to review the situation of the prevalence of illegal drugs in the State. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy and Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu were present.
CM reviews steps against illegal drugs
