Tamil Nadu

CM reviews status of new medical colleges, frontline workers

Taking stock of situation: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presiding over a meeting of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education departments in Chennai on Friday.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday chaired a meeting of officials in the Medical and Family Welfare Department to review its functions.

During the meeting, Mr. Stalin reviewed the status of new medical colleges in the State and the service of the frontline workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.

A roadmap of the department for the next 10 years, and financial assistance from international agencies such as JICA and the World Bank were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

The need for boosting infrastructure in the primary health centres and State-run medical college hospitals was discussed. Filling vacancies in various sections of the department and maintenance of hospitals were also on the agenda for the meeting.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials were present.


