CM reviews State’s fiscal health

CHENNAI

01 June 2021 01:17 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday to review the fiscal health of the State.

Later, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan tweeted that the Chief Minister asked his department to chart a balanced course as the State battled the second wave of COVID-19.

“He directed us to ensure a path to delivering our poll promises even as we structured our finances. We briefed him on the GST Council developments as well,” the Minister added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin, too, tweeted about the meeting and said his government took over the administration of the State when the financial scenario was bad, and the new regime was facing challenges.