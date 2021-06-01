Tamil Nadu

CM reviews State’s fiscal health

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday to review the fiscal health of the State.

Later, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan tweeted that the Chief Minister asked his department to chart a balanced course as the State battled the second wave of COVID-19.

“He directed us to ensure a path to delivering our poll promises even as we structured our finances. We briefed him on the GST Council developments as well,” the Minister added.

Mr. Stalin, too, tweeted about the meeting and said his government took over the administration of the State when the financial scenario was bad, and the new regime was facing challenges.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 1:19:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-reviews-states-fiscal-health/article34693582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY