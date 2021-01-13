CM reviews progress of memorial

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inspecting the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial work on Kamarajar Salai on Tuesday. B. Jothi Ramalingam

CHENNAI

13 January 2021 01:30 IST

The memorial is nearing completion

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday visited the site and reviewed the progress of the memorial being constructed in memory of late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The work is nearing completion.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and other officials accompanied the Chief Minister to the Marina beachfront here.

Mr. Palaniswami is likely to leave for Delhi next week. He is expected to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take part in the unveiling of the memorial.

