Tamil Nadu

CM reviews flood mitigation work

Hands-on survey: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the work under way near the Pervallur police station on Friday.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday visited rain-affected areas in the Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar zone in the Greater Chennai Corporation and reviewed the works underway to remove floodwaters.

He also visited the rain-affected areas in Pulianthope and Stephenson Road in ward 73 of Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar zone. Later, he visited Siva Ilango Road and areas opposite the Peravallur police station, Ashoka Avenue, where motors were being used to clear rainwater. In Kolathur, he reviewed the work underway at G.K.M. Colony and on Kandasamy Road, an official release said.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi, Egmore legislator I. Paranthamen, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present.


