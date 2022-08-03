Tamil Nadu

CM reviews construction work of multi-speciality hospital at Guindy

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 03, 2022 21:23 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 21:23 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday reviewed the construction of the multi-speciality hospital coming up on the King Institute premises at Guindy in Chennai.

Mr. Stalin was accompanied by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar during the inspection.

The hospital is being built at a cost of ₹230 crore, and will be a 1,000-bed facility.

Mr. Stalin also held a review meeting of the Food and Consumer Protection Department at the Secretariat. He inaugurated buildings of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Transport Department.

