CM requests PM to set up Siddha institute in T.N.

CHENNAI

25 September 2020 00:24 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to establish the proposed All-India Institute of Siddha in Tamil Nadu.

In his letter, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Palaniswami said he had directed the officials concerned to provide all details sought by the Centre. The State government had already briefed the Union Secretary concerned but a reply was awaited, it added.

Mr. Palaniswami said the land required for the institute, with good air, rail and road connectivity, had already been identified near Chennai. He requested Mr. Modi to establish the institute in Tamil Nadu, in the current financial year. “It will be apt to establish the pioneer institute in Tamil Nadu, which is where the Siddha system originated,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising