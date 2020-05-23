Tamil Nadu

CM requests non-AC trains within State

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has requested the Centre to run non-AC special trains within Tamil Nadu, connecting important railway stations, other than Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.

Based on the Chief Minister’s letter of May 21 to the Minister for Railways, the Southern Railway has sought permission from the Railway Board to run four trains.

The zonal railways have sought permission to run Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Special, intercity specials on Madurai-Villupuram, Tiruchi-Nagercoil and Coimbatore-Katpadi sections.

Railway sources said that the train no. 12084/12083 has been proposed to be operated as Jan Shatabdi special train. The Chennai Egmore-Madurai Vaigai Express (12635/12636) has been proposed to be run between Villupuram and Madurai. The

The Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity Express (22627/22628) is proposed to be run between Tiruchi and Nagercoil.

The Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity Express (12679/12680) would be run between Coimbatore and Katpadi.

However, officials in Madurai Railway Division said that they were yet to get any information on the proposals.

