Tamil Nadu CM renames ECR as Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai

May 01, 2022 23:55 IST

M.K. Stalin says his government aimed at providing accident-free roads in the State

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced that the stretch of East Coast Road (ECR) from Chennai to Mamallapuram will be renamed as Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai, after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Speaking at the 75 th anniversary celebrations of the State Highways department, he said the announcements made for the department were dedicated to the former Chief Minister since he was instrumental in implementing many important projects for the department.

Urging officials of the Highways department to ensure quality of roads, he said road quality had the power to either bring appreciation or brickbats to the government. The Chief Minister said it was his goal to provide accident-free roads and these, coupled with economic development, industrial development and tourism, made people happy.

While appreciating the Highways department for creating the necessary infrastructure that touched the lives of the common public, he said land acquisition was a major reason behind delays in projects. A total of 184 posts of tahsildars had been created for land acquisition, he said, adding that he hoped delays in obtaining lands would not be cited as a reason henceforth.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for the construction of flyovers at Madhya Kailash junction in Chennai at a cost of ₹46.54 crore and one near Rajaji Hospital at Goripalayam in Madurai at ₹199.12 crore and a link bridge between Vivekananda Rock and the Tiruvallur statue in Kanniyakumari at ₹37 crore. He also launched 32 projects to widen 255 km of roads at a total cost of ₹2124 crore under the Chief Minister’s Road development project in 13 districts.

Mr. Stalin, who opened a pillar to mark the 75 th anniversary celebrations, also released a souvenir on the occasion.

Minister for Highways E. V. Velu, Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Highways department secretary Dheeraj Kumar were present.