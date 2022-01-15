CM releases book by an eight-year-old

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday released a book, The Adventures of Shing and Shang in Mystery Island, written by an eight-year-old Magizhini Ilanchezhian.

In a letter of appreciation, which has been printed in the book, the Chief Minister said that every child should have a comprehensive access to quality education, healthcare and should also predominantly enjoy fearless and free expression of their thoughts.

State Policy

He mentioned in the letter that his government released the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children 2021 committed to enrich the younger generation.