CM relaunches Kalaignar’s scheme

Reviving policy: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin giving ID cards to people as part of the new scheme

SALEM

30 September 2021 00:12 IST

‘Varum mun kappom‘ was launched by Karunanidhi in 2006

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin relaunched ‘Kalaignarin varum mun kappom’ health scheme in Vazhapadi, Salem, on Wednesday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said the scheme was launched in 2006 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi as ‘Varum mun kappom' scheme, and “it was sabotaged” by the previous regime for political reasons.

As soon as Mr. Stalin assumed charge as Chief Minister, he ordered the Health Department to enhance the scheme and add more specialities to it, Mr. Subramanian said. Now, 17 specialities and departments have been included under the scheme, including the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive health scheme and Siddha treatment, he added.

He said 1,250 health camps would be held under the scheme over the year. Three camps will be conducted in each taluk. Four camps will be held each year in the 20 Corporations. In Chennai, 15 camps will be held in each of its 15 zones.

Mr. Subramanian said 12.5 lakh people had benefitted under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme until Wednesday, and the ‘Varum mun kappom’ scheme would be linked with it later. Those diagnosed with diseases would be referred to government hospitals and government medical college hospitals, he said.

Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan, Collector S. Karmegham, MPs Gouthama Sigamani and S.R. Parthibhan and senior officials were present. Mr. Stalin distributed welfare aid among people and felicitated villages that had achieved 100% vaccination. He also visited an exhibition set up by various departments.

The Chief Minister later inaugurated a newly constructed regional transport office near Attur. He also laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹23.28 crore.