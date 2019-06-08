CM reiterates need for expressway

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday reiterated that the Salem-Chennai green corridor is an essential project and it would be implemented with the consent of farmers, whose lands would be acquired for the project.

Inaugurating a series of projects in Salem, including 2.5-km stretch of a two-tier flyover between AVR roundabout and Ramakrishna Road junction, Mr. Palaniswami said: “The green corridor project is essential for the development of various districts in the region. Most of the roads in the region were laid almost two decades ago and since 2001 the number of vehicles on the road has increased by 300%.” He added that such infrastructure development was essential in the region, including Salem, Erode, and Namakkal.

Regarding the protests against the State government for this project, Mr. Palaniswami said: “The green corridor is a Central government project and not one by the State government. Such roads are need for the smooth movement of vehicles, including heavy vehicles such as trucks from neighbouring States like Kerala. Now the issue is in the purview of Supreme Court. The project will be implemented in discussion with the protesting farmers. Discussions will be held with them and none of their lands would be forcefully acquired for the project.”

CM lists benefits

The Chief Minister said the project should be implemented to prevent road accidents, reduce travel time and fuel consumption. He added that such projects were being implemented to protect nature.

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated 17 projects of various departments at a cost of ₹450 crore and laid foundation for 69 projects worth ₹1.74 crore in Salem.

Mr. Palaniswami said that a bus port on 60 acres of land was proposed for Salem and the Union government had sanctioned the expansion of Salem-Chengapalli Highway stretch.