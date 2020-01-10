CM reiterates commitment to protecting interests of minorities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami reiterated in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the AIADMK government will continue to protect minorities in the State. He urged the minorities not to believe in “rumours.”

“I strongly urge the minorities not to believe in rumours spread with a political motive. Minorities need not have even an iota of fear or doubt,” Mr. Palaniswami said, referring to the debates in the House on the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The AIADMK governments under former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa and the one under him had been bastions of the minorities, he said. “I would like to assert that this government, in the paths taken by the two leaders, will continue to be bastion for the minorities,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Although the AIADMK government got several awards in appreciation of its governance, Opposition parties undermined them stating that the government’s days were numbered, he said.

‘Obstructionist tactics’

The Chief Minister took a dig at the Opposition for obstructing the government by going to court and staging protests in the event of natural disaster, drinking water scarcity, local body polls, among others. “They are not cooperating in development activities or any constructive work,” Mr. Palaniswami said. His party would throw out, with people’s support, those obstructing the party and its government.

Mr. Palaniswami’s assurance to the minorities came during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the House, on the last day of the Assembly session on Thursday.

All the four days of the Assembly session witnessed debates on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In his reply, the Chief Minister underlined the achievements of his government much of what had been highlighted in the Governor’s address to the House on Monday last.

Earlier, the DMK and the Congress staged a walk out in the Assembly since the request of DMK president M.K. Stalin suggesting a resolution in the House against the Citizenship Amendment Act was not taken up for consideration.

DMK stages walkout

Soon after the question hour, DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan rose to ask about the request made to the Speaker for a resolution over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“I know it is under your consideration. But today is the last day of the session,” Mr. Duraimurugan reminded the Chair.

Speaker P. Dhanapal said the issue was still under his consideration and was non-committal on if and when it would be taken up. When Mr. Duraimurugan wanted to know whether it would be taken by the end of the day, the Speaker merely said it was still under his consideration.

As a mark of protest, Mr. Duraimurugan led DMK members in the walkout. Congress members also followed suit. Later in the day, they returned to the House.