CM reaches out to attract foreign firms

14 July 2020 00:02 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to chiefs of two prominent logistic majors and three petrochemical majors, inviting them to invest in the State, continuing his efforts to attract foreign companies to start businesses in Tamil Nadu.

The CM has written to chairman, president and CEO of FedEx Frederic W. Smith, chief executive officer of UPS David P. Abney and also to the chairman, of Saudi Aramco Amin H. Nasser, chairman of Exxon Mobil Corporation Darren Woods and chairman of CPC Corporation Dr. Jia Ruey Ou, an official release said.

The letters outlined the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of the State of Tamil Nadu, offer excellent support for business and industry to further their growth and promise a customised incentive package as per their requirement.