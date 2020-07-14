Tamil Nadu

CM reaches out to attract foreign firms

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to chiefs of two prominent logistic majors and three petrochemical majors, inviting them to invest in the State, continuing his efforts to attract foreign companies to start businesses in Tamil Nadu.

The CM has written to chairman, president and CEO of FedEx Frederic W. Smith, chief executive officer of UPS David P. Abney and also to the chairman, of Saudi Aramco Amin H. Nasser, chairman of Exxon Mobil Corporation Darren Woods and chairman of CPC Corporation Dr. Jia Ruey Ou, an official release said.

The letters outlined the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of the State of Tamil Nadu, offer excellent support for business and industry to further their growth and promise a customised incentive package as per their requirement.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2020 12:05:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-reaches-out-to-attract-foreign-firms/article32072418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY