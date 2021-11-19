CM: promote information technology in all districts

CHENNAI

19 November 2021 23:30 IST

DMK aims to make T.N. the top investment destination in the country, he said

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday called upon all stakeholders to focus on promoting Information Technology (IT) in all districts of the State.

Speaking at the CII CONNECT 2021 Conference, Mr. Stalin said, “As you are aware, I have set a target that Tamil Nadu should reach $1 trillion in economic output by 2030. The outcome of the conference should help achieve the target.”

He also requested participants to give suggestions for creating a complete technological ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, which the government was ready to implement.

The DMK Government is working towards making Tamil Nadu the number one investment destination in India, he said, adding that he wished the conference would bring new investments in the field of IT and make Tamil Nadu a leading State in the field.

Since 2000, the Tamil Nadu Government and the Confederation of Indian Industry have been jointly organising the Connect conference and exhibition.

CONNECT has brought many new developments in the field of Information and Communication Technology to Tamil Nadu, he said.