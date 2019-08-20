Tamil Nadu Chief Minister promises redressal of grievances in 30 days

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday launched a scheme under which officials will meet people to receive petitions and redress their grievances within a maximum of 30 days.

Launching the Chief Minister Special Grievance Redressal Programme at Vanavasi in his native Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami said that the programme would be held in each taluk across the State, and added that a sum of ₹76.25 lakh had been earmarked for this purpose. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department would conduct the programme.

The Chief Minister said that after necessary publicity, on a date announced by the Collectors, an inter-departmental team including officials from revenue, rural development and urban development departments would collect petitions.

These petitions will be registered digitally and sent to the respective departments in a week. Action will be taken on the petitions within a month. After taking necessary action on the petitions, functions will be held at the taluk level in September, in which necessary remedial action will be taken on the petitions, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Minister for Revenue R.B.Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugham, Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Mishra and Additional Chief Secretary K. Satyagopal were present at the event along with legislators and senior district administration officials.

‘No homeless’

“Many people are petitioning demanding pattas. Though they may have resided in an area for long, they may not have pattas and steps will be taken to issue house site pattas to them. To support the needy and poor without houses, the government will construct multi-storey residences in cities and town panchayat areas. Houses will be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural areas... All this will move the State to a status where there are no homeless,” the Chief Minister explained.

Mr. Palaniswami added that many have petitioned for old age pensions. He announced that five lakh eligible applicants would be provided with old age pensions.

The CM said that the State government is fulfilling promises made during the elections. On Monday, he collected petitions from people in Nengavelli, Edappadi and Konganapuram panchayat unions. He also inaugurated a Kudimaramathu scheme at Puthueri lake in Chettimankurichi here, besides distributing welfare benefits and laying the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani and Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja took part in the programme at Edappadi Panchayat Union.