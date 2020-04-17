CM plays down criticism

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said there was no need to respond to criticism levelled by DMK president M.K. Stalin over handling COVID-19 issues. He accused the Leader of the Opposition of not behaving responsibly.

“There is no need to reply to his criticism. An Opposition leader should behave responsibly,” he told mediapersons.

“[Stalin is]…criticising government every day and making announcements; the entire government machinery is functioning. All officials are working day and night, staying away from family, risking their lives and serving the public. This is the time to save lives. If some good suggestions are made [by the Opposition], the government is ready to accept and implement them,” he added.

Asked about the demand for an all-party meeting, Mr. Palaniswami retorted, “What suggestions could they offer? Only if the government acts according to the advice by medical experts, would it be able to stop the spread of the disease. This is entirely a health-related issue.” A medical team has been formed and the government is acting according to the guidelines of medical experts, Union Health Ministry and World Health Organisation.

The Chief Minister charged the opposition with trying to politicise the issue and project itself. He added that such politics would happen only in Tamil Nadu and requested the opposition parties to cooperate with government’s efforts and stand by those affected.

Mr. Palaniswami said the government’s primary duty was to serve the public, protect healthcare workers and take necessary measures for speedy recovery of patients at hospitals.