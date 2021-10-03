CM pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the memorial on West Masi Street in Madurai on Saturday.

Madurai

03 October 2021 00:57 IST

He inaugurates sale of khadi products

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Building/Khadi Kraft Centre on West Masi Street in Madurai.

This was where Gandhi had decided to wear the iconic khadi loincloth.

On September 22, 1921, Gandhi decided to wear a khadi loincloth and attend a public meeting in Madurai.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a sale of khadi products at the Khadi Kraft Centre.

Petitions from people

After taking a look at the products on display, he signed in the visitor’s book. He also received petitions from those gathered outside the building.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy took part in the event and paid floral tributes.

Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan, Collector Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan and senior police officials were present.

Mr. Stalin was received by Khadi Board officials at the memorial building. He was presented a khadi shawl and a book. Khadi Board officials at the centre said khadi products for sale included dresses, dress materials and other furnishing materials.