CM pays floral tributes to language martyrs

January 26, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the portraits of language martyrs at the Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan and senior officials were present. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.