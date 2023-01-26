HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

CM pays floral tributes to language martyrs

January 26, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CM M.K. Stalin paying tributes to language martyrs in Chennai on Wednesday.

CM M.K. Stalin paying tributes to language martyrs in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the portraits of language martyrs at the Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan and senior officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.