CM Palaniswami instructs officials to crack down on plastic ban violators

Reiterating the State government’s decision to crack down on the usage of the banned single-use disposable plastic, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday instructed various departments to take strong legal action against violators.

During a meeting of senior Ministers and officials chaired by the Chief Minister to review the measures taken by the government following the ban on single-use disposable plastic, Mr. Palaniswami also advised departments to encourage use of items alternatives to plastic.

The meeting also discussed the imposition of fine on violators and also the cancellation of licence to commercial establishments that repeatedly violate the law, an official release stated.

The Chief Minister appealed to the general public to cooperate with the State government’s efforts in protecting the environment from the ill-effects of plastic under ‘plastic-free Tamil Nadu’.

Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Environment Minister K.C. Karuppannan, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and senior officials were present in the meeting.

After a formal announcement in the Assembly last year that it would ban single-use disposable plastic that polluted the environment heavily, Tamil Nadu has been implementing a ban on these items from January 1 this year.