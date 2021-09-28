CM orders withdrawal of cases against protesters

CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:54 IST

They had opposed NEET, liquor shops

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday issued orders to withdraw 868 cases registered against those who had staged peaceful protests opposing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and State-run Tasmac shops.

While 446 cases that will be withdrawn are those registered against anti-NEET protesters, 422 are those booked against people who opposed Tasmas retail shops. “He also issued orders to drop proceedings undertaken in the cases,” an official release stated.

Mr. Stalin had, on September 13, announced on the floor of the Assembly that cases registered by the previous government against those who staged protests opposing NEET and Tasmac shops would be withdrawn.

Following another announcement made by Mr. Stalin in the House this June, 5,570 cases were withdrawn. They had been registered against media houses, farmers and those who had protested against the three Central farm laws, the Citizenship Amendment Act, methane, neutrino and Kudankulam nuclear power projects and the proposal for an eight-lane highway between Chennai and Salem.