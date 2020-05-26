CM orders release of water in Kanniyakumari district from June 8

Perunchani Dam on Friday. File photo

26 May 2020 17:14 IST

Water to be released from Pechipparai, Perunchani, Chittar Dam-I and Chittar Dam-II

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered the release of water for irrigation in Kanniyakumari district from June 8.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said he has ordered the release of water from Pechipparai, Perunchani, Chittar Dam-I and Chittar Dam-II following representations from farmers.

He said water would be released between June 8 this year and February 28 next year. The Chief Miniter said the release would benefit cultivation of over 79,000 acre.

