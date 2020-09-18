Tamil Nadu

CM orders release of water from Amaravathi

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced that 8,709 mcft of water be released from Amaravathi dam in Tiruppur after farmers in Tiruppur and Karur requested that water be released for old and new ayacuts.

The water would be released from September 20. “The 16 Amaravathi old ayacut will get 6,048 mcft for kuruvai crop and new irrigated lands in the two districts will get 2,661 mcft. In total, 8,709 mcft will be released between September 20 and February 2, 2021,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that a total of 51,803 acres will benefit and urged the farmers to use the water judiciously.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2020 1:04:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-orders-release-of-water-from-amaravathi/article32634851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story