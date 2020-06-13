Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami on Friday met the kin of martyred jawan P. Mathialagan and ordered the district Collector to offer her job on compassionate grounds. Mathialagan, an Havildhar with the Indian Army, was killed in action at Aknoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir along the Pakistan border on June 4 and his funeral was held in his native village on June 6. Mathialagan’s wife Tamilarasi, their children and Mathialagan’s parents met the CM at the Traveller’s bungalow in Edappadi and Chief Minister condoled the jawan’s his death. Considering a petition for government job by Tamilarasi, Mr. Palaniswami advised the Collector to take necessary action immediately on this regard.
CM orders job for wife of martyred jawan
