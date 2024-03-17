GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM orders issue of a single certificate to Denotified communities

March 17, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CM M.K. Stalin virtually interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes on Saturday.

CM M.K. Stalin virtually interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered that Denotified Communities and Denotified Tribes be issued a single certificate as against separate certificates.

People from the communities who were affected by the Criminal Tribes Act during the British rule in the pre-Independence era were classified under ‘Denotified Communities’. They are given a 20% reservation among the most backward communities, and 68 communities were classified as Denotified Communities, a release said.

According to a government order issued on March 8, 2019, the 68 communities getting the State government reservation were classified as Denotified Communities, but for availing of Union government benefits, they were classified as Denotified Tribes.

The release said that the State government had received feedback about the practical difficulties in getting two separate certificates, and there was a request for issuing a single certificate for the communities. The Chief Minister had instructed to issue clarifications on the issue.

Based on the clarifications, issued on Saturday, the revenue officials would issue a single certificate.

Meanwhile, under the Neengal Nalama initiative, Mr. Stalin interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes and received their feedback. Through video-conferencing, he interacted with Radhika from Ariyalur district and got her feedback about the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam, whether the amount was credited promptly into her bank account, and the Vidiyal Payanam (free bus travel scheme), according to a statement.

Radhika said that her seven-year old son, Madhanraj, was suffering from blood cancer and sought assistance. Following Mr. Stalin’s directions, the Ariyalur district administration sent a medical team under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to check on Madhanraj and carried out necessary tests.

Ariyalur Collector handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to Radhika. Measures have been taken to ensure continuous treatment and other assistance, the release added. Mr. Stalin also interacted with beneficiaries on the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme and Women Self-Help Group initiative, among others.

