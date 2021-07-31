CM opens two Credai portals

credai365.com and CREDAIBuildMart365.com unveiled

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) has come out with two web portals – credai365.com and CREDAIBuildMart365.com — which were formally launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Friday.

Credai365.com is a direct Whatsapp-based portal for home buyers. “This is similar to booking a flight ticket. Customers can choose any type of property. There is a drop down menu that would show the status of the project (pre-launch or under construction or ready to move in),” Padam Dugar, president, Credai Chennai, told The Hindu. Customers can schedule a call back from the property developers and there is a facility to connect with property experts.

CREDAIBuild Mart365.com will help source a wide range of services from manufacturers, dealers, lawyers, auditors, design architects and will serve as a one-stop solution for every real estate requirement. “This will help us get quality products too,” Mr. Dugar said. Credai officials mentioned that both the web portals were Whatsapp encrypted, which makes it efficient for customers to connect and get their queries answered immediately.

According to Mr. Dugar, the real estate market is looking up and more serious buyers are coming forward, and there are quick closures of deals.

At present, 7.5 crore sq ft of construction projects are happening among Credai developers and out of every 100 homes constructed in Chennai, 88 are by Credai developers.