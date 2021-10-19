CM opens institute of aquaculture

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated various projects of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries implemented at a cost of ₹19.05 crore.

One of the projects is a country chicken breeding complex in Hosur. Established at a cost of ₹6.74 crore, the complex can produce 20,000 chicks a week and 10 lakh chicks a year. The aim is to encourage country chicken breeding among people in rural areas.

Another project is the Institute of Paraprofessional Aquaculture Technology at Muttukadu. It has been established with the aim of producing second-level technical/skilled paraprofessionals for aquaculture and fishery.

3-year programme

The institute offers a three-year degree programme, Bvoc (Industrial Aquaculture), with multiple entries and exit. If a student wants to discontinue the course after completing one year, he will be awarded a Diploma in Industrial Aquaculture.

A student leaving the course after two years will get an Advanced Diploma in Industrial Aquaculture.

If the same person is willing to rejoin the course after working in the sector, he will be given preference in the admission to the third year.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a freshwater ornamental fish brood bank at Jeeyapuram in Tiruchi at a cost of ₹3.50 crore.