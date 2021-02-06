CM opens cancer centre at Tirunelveli hospital

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday unveiled various infrastructure projects through video conference.
He opened the new regional cancer centre set up at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tirunelveli at a cost of ₹24.35 crore and also the new buildings constructed at a cost of ₹31.78 crore.
The Chief Minister launched work on the radiology oncology block in the Mohan Kumaramangalam Government Medical College Hospital in Salem, where a linear accelerator would be installed at a cost of ₹3.7 crore. Mr. Palaniswami launched a scheme for the distribution of financial assistance and gold for thali to beneficiaries under five marriage assistance schemes. During 2020-21, 95,739 persons were set to receive financial assistance and gold for making thali to the tune of ₹726.31 crore, an official release said.
The Chief Minister unveiled the new building in Saidapet, built at a cost of ₹27.79 crore, to house the Tamil Nadu Information Commission. He also inaugurated new buildings for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.
Mr. Palaniswami unveiled the foundation stone for the perimeter wall in Nagoor dargah, which was recently damaged in heavy rain.
Ministers D. Jayakumar, V. Saroja, M.C. Sampath, O.S. Manian, C. Vijayabaskar, Nilofer Kafeel, V.M. Rajalakshmi, Sevvoor S. Ramachandran and S. Valarmathi, and Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan were present.
