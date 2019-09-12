‘CM not concerned about Kollidam water going waste’

Criticising Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s plan to travel to Israel, DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the CM was not concerned about the nearly 20,000 cusecs of water from the Kollidam going waste into the sea.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said it was amusing that the Chief Minister was “embarking on a trip to Israel as part of a world tour while being unable to take measures to save water in Tamil Nadu”.

The DMK leader noted that former CM Jayalalithaa had announced the construction of a check dam between Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts at a cost of ₹480 crore to store 6 tmc ft of Cauvery water. “But it has been more than five years since she made that announcement, and the project remains on paper, just like most of the announcements made by this government,” he said.

Stating that it was perfectly possible to construct a check dam between two places along the Kollidam without causing any hindrance to nearby areas where people live, the DMK leader added that there were qualified engineers in the Public Works Department to execute such a project.

Mr. Stalin urged the CM to take immediate steps to ensure that work on the check dam announced by Jayalalithaa began at the earliest.

Congress leader K.S. Alagiri has also questioned the CM’s foreign trip, saying it remains to be seen how much of the proposed investments eventually fructify.