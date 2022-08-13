CM must allow police to act independently to tackle drug menace: EPS

August 13, 2022

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should allow Tamil Nadu police to act independently in order to tackle the problem of widespread proliferation of drugs in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that he had raised the issue of easy availability of drugs in Tamil Nadu several times in the past but the Chief Minister had given silly excuses. “I had raised two questions in the Assembly: how many charge-sheets had been filed of the 7000 drug cases, involving 9500 accused in the court and why only 150 people were arrested in cases of drugs being sold near schools and colleges despite filing 2150 cases. But no answers have been forthcoming,” he said. “Every day, we see in the news that drugs have been seized and drug peddlers have been arrested. Does the Chief Minister not know the persons responsible for the proliferation of drugs? Is the Chief Minister accepting that he is unable to control availability of drugs,” he asked.



