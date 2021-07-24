Tamil Nadu

CM moots a slew of proposals for non-resident Tamils

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday sought to expedite the formation of a “Non- Resident Tamils Welfare Department” and “Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board” to help those living abroad and provide livelihood support to those who returned under the “Thalainimirum Tamizhagam” initiative.

An official release said the Chief Minister held a meeting to review various activities, including the rehabilitation of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, welfare of non-resident Tamils and welfare of ex-servicemen. He said a steering committee should be set up to address the problems of Sri Lankan Tamils and improve their living conditions and facilities provided to those living in camps, including drinking water, toilets, street lights, electricity and also increase the monthly financial assistance.

Free cooking gas connection and skill development training would be provided to them.

At the meeting, a proposal was mooted to extend insurance schemes, identity cards, toll-free telephone assistance centres to non-resident Tamils and set up a Tamil Internet Education Institute to teach Tamil online to children of these groups.


