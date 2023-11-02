CM M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurates ₹10.81-cr. multi-purpose indoor stadium at Katpadi

November 02, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VELLORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated the multi-purpose indoor stadium worth ₹10.81 crore in Katpadi near Vellore.

The newly inaugurated indoor stadium is part of a multi-disciplinary sports complex worth ₹19.24 crore which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister in 2022. Coaching for competitive games are being taken by the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development at the sports complex.

Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the new indoor stadium. “The stadium will help young sportspersons in the district to get professional training to compete at State and national-level competitions,” said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), which constructed the facilities, said the new indoor stadium is encompassed of a seating capacity for over 250 spectators, separate cabins for men and women instructors, an administrative block, accommodation for sportspersons, washrooms, water taps, CCTV cameras and a modern gym.

The new facility comprises a court area of 1,400 sq.ft to organise badminton, shuttle and other indoor games.

The district sports complex, on the other hand, spans 36.68 acres, and has an open auditorium that can accommodate at least 1,500 spectators, eight separate tracks for 400 metres athletics training, separate courts for basketball, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, coco, kabadi and football, and a gym. Javelin throw can also be practised at the facility.