HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurates ₹10.81-cr. multi-purpose indoor stadium at Katpadi

November 02, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian play at the multi-purpose indoor stadium in Katpadi near Vellore on Thursday.

Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian play at the multi-purpose indoor stadium in Katpadi near Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated the multi-purpose indoor stadium worth ₹10.81 crore in Katpadi near Vellore.

The newly inaugurated indoor stadium is part of a multi-disciplinary sports complex worth ₹19.24 crore which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister in 2022. Coaching for competitive games are being taken by the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development at the sports complex.

Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the new indoor stadium. “The stadium will help young sportspersons in the district to get professional training to compete at State and national-level competitions,” said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), which constructed the facilities, said the new indoor stadium is encompassed of a seating capacity for over 250 spectators, separate cabins for men and women instructors, an administrative block, accommodation for sportspersons, washrooms, water taps, CCTV cameras and a modern gym.

The new facility comprises a court area of 1,400 sq.ft to organise badminton, shuttle and other indoor games.

The district sports complex, on the other hand, spans 36.68 acres, and has an open auditorium that can accommodate at least 1,500 spectators, eight separate tracks for 400 metres athletics training, separate courts for basketball, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, coco, kabadi and football, and a gym. Javelin throw can also be practised at the facility.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.