CM, Ministers pay floral tributes to Periyar

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Ministers and other officials paying tributes to Periyar on Thursday. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other State Ministers paid floral tributes to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar on the occasion of his 142nd birth anniversary on Thursday.

The event at Anna Flyover was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam and others.

Mr. Palaniswami also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. He wrote in a letter: “On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead. I pray that the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation.”

