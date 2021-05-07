Tamil Nadu

CM, Ministers assume office at Secretariat

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin accepting a guard of honour on his arrival at Fort St. George to officially take over as CM   | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Soon after they were sworn in as Ministers by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Friday, the members of the Council of Ministers arrived at the Secretariat and assumed office.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was welcomed by officials and police officers on the Fort St. George campus. He was accorded a guard of honour before he proceeded to his chamber.

Flanked by DMK leader Duraimurugan and other senior Ministers, Mr. Stalin sat on the Chief Minister’s chair. Ministers and officials greeted him with bouquets and shawls. Later, Mr. Stalin signed five files to implement the DMK’s major election promises.

A noticeable addition to the Chief Minister’s chamber was a portrait of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

DMK MLA from Tiruvidaimaruthur Govi. Chezhian was named the Chief Government Whip in the Assembly.

