CM: make Tamil adaptable to technological advancements

February 11, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday stressed the need to make Tamil adaptable to latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), and said that the State government would take steps to facilitate the release of latest software by various companies in Tamil.

In his written speech, read out by Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the three-day KaniTamil 24 conference, which ended on Saturday, Mr. Stalin appealed to the youth to use Tamil while using technology or communicating via technological services. The conference was a unique initiative, taken only by Tamil Nadu for “language technology” in the era of AI, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT