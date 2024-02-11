ADVERTISEMENT

CM: make Tamil adaptable to technological advancements

February 11, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday stressed the need to make Tamil adaptable to latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), and said that the State government would take steps to facilitate the release of latest software by various companies in Tamil.

In his written speech, read out by Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the three-day KaniTamil 24 conference, which ended on Saturday, Mr. Stalin appealed to the youth to use Tamil while using technology or communicating via technological services. The conference was a unique initiative, taken only by Tamil Nadu for “language technology” in the era of AI, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US